Turkey's manufacturing index falls to 48.9 points in April

Turkey's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 48.9 points in April, according to a closely-watched business survey on Wednesday.

IHS Markit's monthly purchasing managers' index report -- prepared in collaboration with the Istanbul Chamber of Industry -- signaled more challenging business conditions in the Turkish manufacturing sector.

The index showed a 1.9-point decrease from the previous month.

Panel members reported that market fluctuations were a key factor behind the modest slowdown, according to the report.

"Underpinning this development were decelerations in total new orders and staff hiring, although output and export orders continued to increase," it said.

The latest PMI report revealed firms slowed down their recruitment and purchasing activities due to deceleration in new orders at the beginning of the second quarter.

However, the output continued to increase in the sector despite the slowdown in new business.

"Anecdotal evidence largely pointed to new investments as the driving force behind the rise," it said.

The report added that orders from abroad had expanded and were sustainable, thanks to a strong global economic environment.

According to the report, inflationary pressures remained strong in the manufacturing sector in April.

"The depreciation of the lira contributed to a sustained rise in input prices during April," the report read.

The PMI for the Eurozone also fell to 56.2 points in April, marking the lowest level in the last 13 months.

The PMI in five of eight countries that the data covers, namely the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain and Greece, posted a slower growth than the previous month, remained unchanged in Austria and improved in France and Ireland.

A reading greater than 50 indicates the sector is growing, while a reading below 50 signals a contraction.