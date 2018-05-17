Syrian entrepreneurs thrive in Turkey, boost economy

Gaziantep, home to more than half a million Syrian refugees, has seen hundreds of Syrian businesses thrive, which is sure to boost the displaced community and the host country. Over 3.5 million Syrians are registered in Turkey, far more than in any other country that has welcomed refugees of the seven-year war. Turkish officials highlight the major economic burden of hosting so many refugees but the presence of this new population – many well-qualified and multilingual – and the success of their businesses have also been a fillip for the Turkish economy, contrary to widely-held assumptions.

More than 6,500 companies founded or co-founded by Syrians have been registered in Turkey since the 2011 start of the war, according to the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB).

And the Syrian Economic Forum (SEF), an organization which aims to develop entrepreneurship among the Syrian diaspora, estimates the number in fact to be over 10,000 when the informal and unregistered sector is included.

In Gaziantep alone, 1,250 Syrian companies are registered with the Gaziantep Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Rami Sharrack, deputy executive director at SEF.

In a large complex in Gaziantep's industrial zone, Syrian businessman Amer Hadri, head of prominent crisp and snack packaging company Zirve Extrusion, has succeeded in resuming his business, once based in the war-ravaged city of Aleppo, just 125 kilometers (78 miles) south of the Turkish city.

"We have been producing machines for manufacturing and packaging crisps for over 20 years," Hadri told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"Before we exported to the Arab world but since we set up in Turkey, we have realized our ambition to export to the whole world," he added.

All the packaging has a "Produced in Turkey" label, which Hadri said was a "guarantee of quality" on the European markets.

Like Hadri, many Syrians arrived in Turkey with their experience and customer base.

While some target increased exports and access to international markets, other entrepreneurs have more local ambitions.

Dania Abdulbaqi, a civil engineer who came to Turkey from Hama in 2013, opened a day-care center in August 2016 for children of all nationalities between three months and five years old after not being able to find one in the area.

"Mothers who work in this district are near their children and can come and breastfeed them during their breaks."

For this project, Abdulbaqi attended management training courses with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Gaziantep, and her husband raised funds from relatives to finance it.

"The massive influx has stimulated growth and attracted new investment by providing cheap labor and boosting consumption," the International Crisis Group said in a report this year.

It added that some experts believe the presence of Syrians added about three percent to Turkish economic growth in 2016.

Fatma Şahin, mayor of Gaziantep and prominent member of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), said she welcomed the opportunities offered by joint ventures between Turkish and Syrian entrepreneurs.

"People from Gaziantep and Syrians have started businesses together because the fact that they speak two languages, including English and Arabic, is an important advantage, especially for international trade," she told AFP.

Mustafa Türkmenoğlu, a Turkmen Syrian originally from Aleppo, left Syria five years ago and created a textile company in Gaziantep.

"All the traders here receive dollars from abroad," he said. "We benefit from it but others too."

Türkmenoğlu employs 40 Syrians in his workshop, and five in his shop.

He said Turks seek higher wages and are more demanding regarding insurance.