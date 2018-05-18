Turkey to retaliate over US tariffs on steel, aluminum

Trump's steel tariff may hurt Turkey but will backfire on US

Turkey will take measures against the U.S. over its decision to impose tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports, according to the economy ministry sources.

Ankara will apply counter-measures on Washington through $266.5 million in tariffs on the imports of U.S. coal, paper, walnuts/almonds, tobacco, unprocessed rice, whisky, automobiles, cosmetics, machinery and equipment, and petrochemical products, the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

The sources added that the value of these imports totals some $1.8 billion.

In March, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported iron and steel, and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum.

The sources said Turkey's move came after its attempt to carve out an exemption to the tariffs remained "inconclusive due to Washington's current stance."

Turkey's measures are in line with the losses caused by hurdles to Turkey's iron and steel exports to the U.S.

Previously, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci called the tariffs "unacceptable" for Turkey.

Following the U.S. decision, Zeybekci also asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to exclude Turkey from the tariffs.

In late April, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek also met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Washington and discussed the issue.

On April 30, Trump announced that the U.S. would delay the tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from the European Union, Canada, and Mexico.

The White House also said it had reached a deal with South Korea over steel imports. Other deals were reached with Argentina, Australia and Brazil, the White House said, with details to come once the agreements are finalized.

Currently, about 90 percent of aluminum used in U.S. manufacturing is imported, as well as one-third of all steel. After the tariffs were announced, industry groups said consumers would face the brunt of the tariffs due to increased prices for items ranging from beer to cars to thousands of other items built or packaged with the metals.