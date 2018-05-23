Turkey's economic management team meets to discuss potential measures on currency rates

Turkish economic management team met Monday to assess developments, discuss potential measures with the attendance of Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Central Bank Governor Murat Çetinkaya, economy officials said Wednesday.

Potential measures, including the steps to be taken by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) were discussed at the meeting, economy officials told Reuters.

They added all measures, including those from Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), have been evaluated and shared with politicians.

The announcement came as Turkish lira nearly five percent early on Wednesday to a record low of 4.8900 against the U.S. dollar after rating agencies Standard and Poor's and Fitch urged the CBRT to take swift action on the currency rates.

Over the last month alone, the lira has lost over 18 percent in value against the dollar as fears grow over the health of the Turkish economy amid double-digit inflation and worries over fiscal discipline ahead of June 24 elections.

The euro also rose by 4.3 percent, hitting a record high of 5.7375.

Banking sector representatives say a hike in interest rates to counter the dollar's global rise is widely expected at the Monetary Policy Board (PPK) of the CBRT on June 7, while others say that the CBRT might have to step in before that date.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) state that the interest rates should be lowered to maintain high growth.