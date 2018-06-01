Turkey's exports up 12.2 percent, reach $13.96B in May

Turkey's exports soared 12.2 percent to reach $13.96 billion in May, compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) announced on Friday.

On a quantity basis, the country's exports showed an increase of 3.8 percent to reach 10.5 million tons year-on-year in the month, TIM's data said.

TIM stressed that the country's 12-month exports also jumped 10.2 percent year-on-year to $161.7 billion.

Turkey made $69 billion in exports during the first five months of 2018, up 9.3 percent over the same period last year, according to TIM.

Turkey's exports were $13.9 billion in April and $157.02 billion in 2017, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).