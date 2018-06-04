Turkey's annual inflation rate up in May

Turkey's exports up 12.2 percent, reach $13.96B in May

Consumer prices in Turkey rose 12.15 percent in May, year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Monday.

The May figure was up from 10.85 percent in April, the data revealed.

The highest annual increase was seen in transportation, up 20.02 percent.

"Furnishing and household equipment with 16.87 percent, miscellaneous goods and services with 15.38 percent, hotels, cafes and restaurants with 12.51 percent and housing with 11.24 percent were the other main groups where high annual increases realized," TurkStat said.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek, the rise in inflation is caused by the exchange rates and oil prices.

"The impact of the rise of the exchange rates and oil [prices] was more than four percentage points," Şimşek said.

Last week, Anadolu Agency Finance Desk's survey of 21 economists predicted an annual inflation of 12.11 percent for May and an average 1.59 percent monthly increase in consumer prices.

The data revealed that clothing and footwear posted the highest monthly rise with 5.21 percent.

"In May 2018, the indices rose for transportation, 2.32 percent, for miscellaneous goods and services, 2.06 percent, for hotels, cafes and restaurants and for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 1.45 percent," TurkStat said.

It added there was no decrease in the main expenditure groups in May 2018, saying: "The least monthly increase was in alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 0.15 percent among main expenditure groups."

The next release on consumer price index is due on July 3.