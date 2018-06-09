Retaliatory measures against US will expand, economy minister says

Turkey will launch an important process in a few days against U.S. products and will initiate anti-dumping investigations against U.S. companies, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said, adding that retaliation measures against the U.S. will be expanded. Speaking at Denizli Chamber of Commerce regarding the U.S.'s protective measures and tariffs recently imposed on some countries, including Turkey, Zeybekci said: "Our stance for U.S. products will reflect the U.S.' stance against Turkish products. We will initiate some important processes in coming days."

In March, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported iron and steel, and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imported from various countries, including Turkey. Ankara had called the tariffs "unacceptable," noting that Turkey would take countermeasures soon.

"We know that some giant U.S. companies receive enormous incentives from the state and receive subsidies, which leads to unfair competition," he added.

Indicating that the government is working on anti-dumping investigations against those U.S. companies, the minister said they carried out an important meeting on the issue.

"Bans bring bans. Measures bring measures. Turkey will retaliate against any trade measures and moves taken against it. We want this to be known. Our president, prime minister and our government instructed us to do so," Zeybekci said.

In an application document to the World Trade Organization (WTO) on May 22, Turkey announced which items would be included on the country's countermeasure list worth $266.5 million. Ankara's countermeasures will likely include $266.5 million in additional duties on the imports of 22 U.S. items, including coal, paper, walnuts, almonds, tobacco, unprocessed rice, whiskey, automobiles, cosmetics, machinery, equipment and petrochemical products.

The highest additional customs duties will be imposed on whiskey and automobiles at 40 percent and 35 percent, respectively, according to sources close to the matter. Turkey imported alcoholic beverages worth $21 million from the U.S. last year. Its automotive imports were valued at $87 million.

These measures will be followed by PVC imports with 32 percent in additional duty. The list also includes makeup products, plastic materials, synthetic cords and construction materials of iron and steel from the U.S. with 30 percent.

Turkey will also impose a 10 percent additional duty on its coal imports from the U.S., which represented its largest import item worth of $325.5 million last year.

A 5 percent additional duty will be imposed on petroleum coke product imports from the U.S., which became Turkey's second largest import item in the U.S. market with $291.6 million in 2017.

Dried nuts and fruits were Turkey's third largest import item in this market, worth $157.4 million. A 5 percent additional duty will also be imposed on these products.