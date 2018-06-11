Turkey's first quarter growth rate to be announced today

Having registered a 7.3 percent growth in the last quarter of 2017 and 7.4 percent expansion across the year, the Turkish economy is expected to expand 7 percent in the first quarter of the year.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) is due to reveal Turkey's first quarter performance today.

A Reuters survey expects that the Turkish economy will record a 6 to 8 percent growth rate in the first quarter.

A poll by the Anadolu Agency (AA) Finance Desk suggested that the Turkish economy will expand 6.9 percent in the first quarter. Finance Minister Naci Ağbal previously stated that the government forecasts a 7 percent growth rate in the first quarter.

A significant gauge of economic performance, industrial output rose by 9.8 percent in the first three months of the year, signifying that the strong growth trend will continue.