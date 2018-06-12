Main opposition CHP head vows to cut Turkey’s trade with Israel immediately after elections

The head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said late Monday in a live interview that if their candidate Muharrem İnce is elected president and forms the government, their administration will cut trade with Israel as its first move in office.

Speaking to private broadcaster Kanal D, Kılıçdaroğlu said that the CHP administration would "immediately cut" Turkey's trade with the Middle Eastern country over violence against Palestinians and recent developments.

"Will you cut down the 5 billion dollar trade with Israel," a reporter asked.

"I will, immediately," Kılıçdaroğlu replied.

"We do not have significant exports to Israel. We only have imports," he claimed.

However official records from 2017 show that Turkey's exports to Israel totaled 3,4 billion dollars and imports stood at 1.5 billion.