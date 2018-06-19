Malaysia looks for stronger economic ties with Turkey

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has said that Turkey and Malaysia needs to be economically strong to help the Muslim Ummah (community).

Malaysia is willing to work with Turkey to help refugees, Wan Azizah said in her meeting with Merve Safa Kavakçı, Turkey's ambassador to Kuala Lumpur, according to the state news agency, Bernama.

We have to be strong and help each other to make the world a better place for all, Wan Azizah said.

She added that both countries should increase collaboration as "two regional powers."

"When we thrive sustainably ourselves, we can be of better help to the needy," she said.

Ambassador Kavakçı said that Turkey was looking forward to co-operating in the fields of health, education, defense, construction, organic and general food, textile, as well as innovative technology and information production.

She said Malaysia is a passage to Asia and India, while Turkey could help Malaysia take a more active role in Africa.

Kavakçı added that Malaysia's export to Turkey is around $3 million, while Turkey's export to Malaysia is $300 million.

"We want to bring Turkish industries and Malaysian industries together, not in a way for one side to dominate the other, but to collaborate, to join hands in technology transfer, in building together and in putting heads together," Kavakçı said.