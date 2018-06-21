Turkey to impose retaliatory tariffs on $1.8B worth of US goods

Turkish exporters see increase in orders after US hits allies with steel, aluminum tariffs

EU to start imposing retaliatory tariffs on US on Friday

Turkey will start imposing tariffs on nearly two dozen U.S. products, ranging from cars to sunscreen over 'ill-advised' and 'unsupportable' additional steel and aluminum tariffs enacted by Washington, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said.

The tariffs will be imposed on imports of U.S. coal, paper, walnuts/almonds, tobacco, unprocessed rice, whisky, automobiles, cosmetics, machinery equipment and petrochemical products.

"The total tariff burden today being imposed by Turkey on the U.S. is commensurate with the additional costs Turkey faces due to the tariffs imposed on it by the U.S.," Zeybekci said in a statement.

"They are proportional, measured and designed to protect Turkey's interests, while encouraging dialogue."

According to documents filed with the World Trade Organization, Turkey will slap $267 million in tariffs on $1.8 billion worth of products the United States exports to Turkey.

The tariffs, which take effect Thursday, are in retaliation for President Donald Trump's decision to tax foreign steel and aluminum. The U.S. says the metals imports pose a threat to U.S. national security. The move has enraged traditional U.S. allies such as the European Union, Canada and Turkey.

On Friday, the 28-nation EU will start taxing a range of U.S. imports, including Harley-Davidson motorcycles and cranberries.

"We cannot and will not allow Turkey to be wrongly blamed for America's economic challenges," said Zeybekci.

The U.S. tariffs come to $267 million on $1.1 billion in Turkish steel and aluminum shipments to the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump decided in March to impose import duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, drawing criticism from other countries for heightening the risk of a global trade war.

The U.S. tariffs have been imposed on Europe, Canada and Mexico, some of its biggest trade partners since June 1, after their temporary exemptions expired.

The United States is the fifth largest country where Turkey exports its goods and trade volume amounted to $20.6 billion in 2017, official data showed.

Turkey remained committed to active, robust and reciprocal trade relations with the United States, Zeybekci said.