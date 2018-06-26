Poverty line in Turkey nears TL 5,600 in June

The monthly poverty threshold for a family of four increased by more than 13 percent in the past year to reach 5,584 Turkish liras ($1,190) in June, according to the regular research of the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (Türk-Iş).

The research based on data from the capital Ankara shows that the poverty threshold rose from TL 4,913 ($1,395) in June 2017 to TL 5,584 ($1,190) in June 2018, while the hunger threshold jumped from TL 1,508 ($428) to TL 1,714 ($365). The poverty and hunger threshold for May were TL 5,492 ($1,314) and TL 1,686 ($403), respectively.

The monthly increase in food prices, which is one of the main components of inflation, stood at 1.67 percent. The study showed the unexpected increase in vegetable prices such as potatoes and onions was the driving force behind the increase in food prices.

The poverty threshold consists of compulsory expenditures including clothing, rent, electricity, water and heating added to the food expenditure of a family of four. The hunger threshold consists only of the monthly food expenditure needed to receive sufficient nutrition.

The net minimum wage in Turkey currently stands at TL 1,600 ($341).