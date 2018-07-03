Turkey's inflation rate hits 15.39 percent in June

Foreign trade deficit down nearly 9 pct in June

Turkey's annual inflation rate climbed to 15.39 percent in June, TurkStat said Tuesday.

The June figure was up from 12.15 percent in May, according to the data from the national statistical body.

Consumer prices saw a monthly change of 2.61 percent in June.

Consumer prices over the 12-month average in Turkey saw an increase of 11.49 percent in June, according to official data.

The highest monthly increase was in food and non-alcoholic beverages at 5.98 percent, while the highest annual increase was in transportation with 24.26 percent.

The only monthly decrease was 1.15 percent in clothing and footwear.