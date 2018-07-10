Borsa Istanbul seeking investment ventures

Borsa Istanbul Venture Capital Investment Fund, which was founded under the Turkish Sovereign Welfare Fund Management Inc. with Borsa Istanbul as its main investor, is seeking stakeholders to invest and form partnerships.

According to a statement released on the official website of Borsa Istanbul, Borsa Istanbul Venture Capital Investment Fund will directly invest capital in export, technology and innovation-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with high growth potential, early-stage ventures and fintech (financial technology) companies. Investments will be made through the Borsa Istanbul Private Market.

Borsa Istanbul Venture Capital Investment Fund will invest in joint stock and limited companies that fulfill the conditions of private market membership and that have a sustainable income model. It will have a fund size of TL 20 million ($4.43 million).

Borsa Istanbul Venture Capital Investment Fund is aimed at investing in a wide range of areas, with financial technologies, information and communication technologies, health technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and food and agriculture technologies taking the lead.

The fund is also aimed at supporting economic growth and the development of exports and innovation with investments that will be made through the Borsa Istanbul Private Market. Applications started on July 9 and detailed information will be available at www.bistozelpazar.com for companies seeking assessments of their ventures.