China's ICBC to loan $3.6 billion for Turkey's energy and transport, Albayrak says

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) provided a $3.6-billion loan package for the Turkish energy and transportation sector, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday.

"The $3.6 billion loan package from Chinese financial institutions for energy and transportation sector investments -- private sector, public institutions and banks -- has been completed," Albayrak said in a tweet.

Albayrak also described his negotiations during a visit to China as "fruitful."

In May, Albayrak visited a number of institutions in China, including the ICBC.

ICBC Turkey is the first Chinese bank that started operations in Turkey by acquiring majority shares of a local bank in May 2015. The bank was the first bank to use a TL 450-million ($98.5 million) fund created by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) within the framework of a swap agreement signed in 2012 and renewed in 2015.

Likewise, nearly 1,000 Chinese companies operate in Turkey, according to the Economy Minister.