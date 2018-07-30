Turkish Tekfen, Saudi Aramco sign $590 million deal

Tekfen to return to Russia with oil, gas projects

Turkish construction company Tekfen and Saudi oil company Aramco have signed a construction agreement, Tekfen announced Monday.

Under the $590 million deal, Tekfen will build satellite gas compression plants pipelines for the Haradh Gas Increment Program.

The Haradh Gas Plant, established in 2003, is a giant energy project located in eastern Saudi Arabia. With the expansion project, its total daily gas production is expected to rise by more than one billion standard cubic feet.

"The duration of the project will be 33 months," the company said on Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform.

Turkey's Tekfen Construction, established in 1956, is active in several construction areas, including heavy civil work, refineries, petrochemical plants, pipelines, marine structures, and electrical work in Turkey, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and Europe.