Erdoğan unveils projects within government's 100-day action plan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday unveiled the first 100-day action plan of Turkey's new presidential cabinet in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan said they are planning to announce the Medium-Term Program by the end of August.

"We have started working on a strategic plan for 2019-2023 and aim to complete it by the end of November," he said.

The president said over 1,000 projects will be completed within 100 days, but announced most important are 400 in the program.

Erdoğan noted that 48 out of 400 projects are related to the defense industry and said Turkey has no second thoughts on defense industry projects.

Speaking about Turkey's judicial system, he said: "We have come a long way in recovering from destruction that FETÖ [Gülenist Terrır Group] caused to our judiciary system".

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which killed 251 people and nearly inkured 2,200 others.

"Turkey's judicial system will be improved with a "targeted length of judicial proceedings" practice that aims to set a specified period of time for investigations and trials to be completed within," the president said.

He also said within the scope of action plan, the environmental impact assessment and survey project works of Kanal Istanbul will be submitted for approval, underlining that the project very essential.

The Kanal Istanbul project, an artificial sea-level waterway that will connect the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and the Mediterranean, is planned to be completed by 2023.

Foreign policy

Erdoğan announced that consulates generals in Iraq's Mosul and Basra will be re-activated within the scope of the action plan.

Speaking about Turkey's relations with the U.S., he said: "We expect Turkey's cooperation with US regarding Syria's Manbij to continue without being affected by other problems."

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the U.S. focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) from the northern Syrian city and stability in the region. It envisaged deployment of Turkish forces to assure peace in the region and train local forces to establish and maintain security.