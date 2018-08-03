Turkey's annual inflation rate sharply rises to 15.85 percent in July

Consumer prices in Turkey rose 15.85 percent in July year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Friday.

Meanwhile the monthly inflation rate was at 0.55 percent, up from 15.39 percent in June, TurkStat said.

Consumer prices over the 12-month average in Turkey saw an increase of 12 percent in July, according to official data.

The annual inflation rate climbed 6.06 percentage points from 9.79 in July 2017.

The highest monthly increase in July was in hotels, cafes and restaurants at 2.26 percent, while the highest annual increase was in transportation with 24.21 percent.

Meanwhile, the highest monthly decrease was 3.07 percent in clothing and footwear.

The figure for July 2018 is the highest annual inflation rate in Turkey since January 2004.