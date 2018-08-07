US to impose 25 percent tariffs on $16 bn of Chinese goods

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration announced Tuesday that 25 percent tariffs would be in place on $50 billion in Chinese goods starting August 23.

Washington had already imposed tariffs on $34 billion on July 6 but held off on a final $16 billion in goods as a result of concerns from US companies.

The office of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Tuesday there were 279 new goods to be targeted in the dispute over China's policies, which American officials say promote the theft of American technology.