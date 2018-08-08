   
As US slaps on fresh tariffs, China fires back

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
A woman works on socks that will be exported to the US at a factory in Huaibei in China's eastern Anhui province on Aug. 7, 2018. (AFP Photo)
China is slapping additional import tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of U.S. goods ranging from oil and steel products to autos and medical equipment, the commerce ministry said, as the world's two largest economies escalate their trade dispute.

The announcement came hours after the United States announced it will impose 25 percent duties on the same amount of Chinese goods, starting Aug. 23.

"This is a very unreasonable practice," the Chinese commerce ministry said on its website.

China's 25 percent tariffs will apply to U.S. products such as coal, gasoline, vehicles, motorcycles and medical equipment.

It is the second round of duties imposed by the countries as Washington and Beijing exchange tit-for-tat measures in an escalating trade war.

