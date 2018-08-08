As US slaps on fresh tariffs, China fires back

US, China attempting to restart talks to de-escalate trade war: report

Trade war back on as China hits back at Trump with 25 pct tariff on $50B worth US goods

China is slapping additional import tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of U.S. goods ranging from oil and steel products to autos and medical equipment, the commerce ministry said, as the world's two largest economies escalate their trade dispute.

The announcement came hours after the United States announced it will impose 25 percent duties on the same amount of Chinese goods, starting Aug. 23.

"This is a very unreasonable practice," the Chinese commerce ministry said on its website.

China's 25 percent tariffs will apply to U.S. products such as coal, gasoline, vehicles, motorcycles and medical equipment.

It is the second round of duties imposed by the countries as Washington and Beijing exchange tit-for-tat measures in an escalating trade war.