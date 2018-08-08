EU says encouraging trade with Iran is crucial to nuclear deal

The European Union's foreign policy chief encouraged companies to do more business with Iran despite new U.S. sanctions, saying Tehran had upheld its commitments under the deal to limit its nuclear program.

Federica Mogherini told reporters yesterday during her trip to Wellington, New Zealand, that it's up to Europeans to decide whom they want to trade with.

"We are doing our best to keep Iran in the deal, to keep Iran benefiting from the economic benefits that the agreement brings to the people of Iran because we believe this is in the security interests of not only our region, but also of the world," she said. "If there is one piece of international agreements on nuclear non-proliferation that is delivering, it has to be maintained."

The United States re-imposed stiff economic sanctions on Iran on Monday, ratcheting up pressure on the country despite statements of deep dismay from European allies, three months after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the international accord limiting Iran's nuclear activities.

Trump declared that the landmark 2015 agreement was "horrible," leaving the Iranian government flush with cash to fuel conflict in the Middle East. Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

Trump said yesterday the new U.S. sanctions on Iran were "the most biting sanctions ever imposed."

"In November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!" he tweeted.

German car and truck maker Daimler AG yesterday said it was suspending its "very limited" activities in Iran. In early 2016 the company announced plans for local truck production and cooperation with an Iranian partner but those plans had not panned out in a weak market. A representative office "will not be continued," the company said.

Iran accused the U.S. of reneging on the nuclear agreement, signed by the Obama administration, and of causing recent Iranian economic unrest.

European allies said they "deeply regret" the U.S. action.

A first set of re-imposed U.S. sanctions affect financial transactions that involve U.S. dollars, Iran's automotive sector, the purchase of commercial planes and metals including gold.

A second batch of U.S sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector and central bank are to be restored in early November.

European ministers said the Iran deal was crucial for Europe's and the world's security, and the European Union issued a "blocking statute" Monday to protect European businesses from the impact of the sanctions.

Mogherini, speaking at a news conference alongside New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, said the EU and New Zealand saw the need to maintain the nuclear deal with Iran, notwithstanding the U.S. withdrawal, and that she and Peters had discussed in detail how to keep open trade and financial channels with Iran.

"We are encouraging small and medium enterprises in particular to increase business with and in Iran as part of something (that) for us is a security priority," Mogherini said, explaining that trade is an integral part of the nuclear deal.

Trade between Iran and the EU "is a fundamental aspect of the Iranian right to have an economic advantage in exchange for what they have done so far, which is being compliant with all their nuclear-related commitments," Mogherini said.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed a U.S. call for talks late on Monday, hours before Washington was due to impose new sanctions.

In a televised address, Rouhani said there could be no talks as long as Washington was reneging on the deal.

"If you stab someone with a knife and then you say you want talks, then the first thing you have to do is remove the knife," Rouhani said.

"We are always in favor of diplomacy and talks ... But talks need honesty," Rouhani said. "Trump's call for direct talks is only for domestic consumption in America ahead of elections ... and to create chaos in Iran."