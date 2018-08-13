Germany says has interest in stable Turkish economy as Iran, Pakistan voice support

Germany has an interest in a stable Turkish economy and is monitoring the situation closely, a government spokesman said, when asked about the decline of the Turkish currency.

Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for the German government said it was too early to comment on the exposure of German companies to the economic situation in Turkey, and declined to assess the latest developments there.

A spokeswoman for the German finance ministry added there had been no crisis talks among members of the G-20 industrialized countries on the situation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan foreign ministry voiced support for the Turkish economy and said the issues between the two countries can be solved through dialogue and good will.

"Pakistan appreciates Turkey's regional and international role in preserving peace and stability. Pakistani nation and government reaffirm strong support for Turkey's welfare," the statement released on Monday said.

Iran also commented on the recent development in Turkish economy and criticized the U.S. for trying to force impositions on Ankara.

"We deplore seeing a country's president having pleasure in enforcing economic pressure on other nations," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said, adding that Tehran is ready to offer necessary support to its neighbor.

The Central Bank of Turkey on Monday introduced measures on the Turkish lira and the foreign exchange market (FX) liquidity management "to support financial stability and sustain the effective functioning of markets."

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said late Sunday that Turkey has prepared an action plan to soothe the Turkish lira's volatility against the dollar. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said earlier Sunday that the fluctuation in the lira is a plot against Turkey, but the Turkish people will not give in.