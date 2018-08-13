Turkish Trade Ministry to expand trade operations, work closely with business associations

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said the ministry would maintain effective communication with nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in the coming period and implement proactive policies to increase trade and exports. The consultation board established under the ministry will meet all stakeholders and find solutions to eliminate obstacles to trade and pave the way for the private sector, the minister said.

Pointing to effective communication as the most important pillar to develop solutions for world business problems, Pekcan said, "We established a consultation board. We will listen to the ideas and suggestions of all parties to eliminate obstacles to trade and pave the way for the private sector. We will propose solutions and policies for sector problems," Pekcan added.

Minister Pekcan explained that the board is composed of heads of nongovernmental organizations, such as the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), the Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK), the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TİM), the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD), the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD) and the Turkish Contractors Union (TMB) and some active NGOs in line with the agenda. She said that the first meeting will be at the Trade Ministry this week."

Pekcan highlighted that the ministry keeps an actively collaborates with NGOs on issues related to the ministry in the 100-day Action Plan recently announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. "From now on, we will act in concordance with associations and work together in our policies to increase our exports," he said.

Pekcan recalled that the ministry asked for primary agenda items from NGOs and received over 300 demands.

Pekcan said that besides the consultation board, an advisory board, including start-ups, academics, economists and senior managers, will be operational very soon, underlining that they attach great importance to these boards.