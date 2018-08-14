Business lobbies say economy will stabilize with tighter monetary policy

Turkey's business lobbies said on Tuesday that tighter monetary policy will stabilize the Turkish lira and that U.S.-Turkish disputes should be solved through diplomacy.

In a joint statement, The Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen Association (TÜSİAD) and the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) said a concrete roadmap should be prepared to lower inflation permanently.

The statement said that the Turkish economy has strong foundations and that it is important for the real sector to sustain its production and employment rates.

"We have no doubt that Turkish economy will return to a sustainable growth rate by taking necessary precautions," the statement said.

The Central Bank of Turkey on Monday introduced measures on the Turkish lira and the foreign exchange market (FX) liquidity management "to support financial stability and sustain the effective functioning of markets."