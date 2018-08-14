European Parliament: Trump tariffs on Turkey violate WTO rules

The European Parliament (EP) Turkey Forum stated that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to introduce additional tax on steel and aluminum against Turkey is illegitimate and against World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. The written statement issued by the Forum, which includes 60 deputies from the EP, said that the deepening diplomatic tension between Turkey and the U.S. is being anxiously followed. The statement revealed, "The European Union (EU) considers the additional tax imposed on Turkey by the U.S. on the grounds of national security concerns to be illegitimate and against WTO rules."

The statement emphasized that the economic destabilization of Turkey will not favor anyone, adding, "As one of the largest trade partners of the EU, Turkey being economically prosperous and stable is also for our benefit. "

The statement stressed that Turkey and the U.S., two NATO allies, must resort to constructive diplomatic initiatives to settle the problems.