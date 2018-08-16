Turkey won't compromise on fiscal discipline, Treasury and Finance Minister Albayrak says

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday that Turkey will come out of the current currency crisis and volatility stronger, adding that the Turkish banking sector is healthy and strong.

In a conference call with nearly 6,000 foreign investors, he stressed that the government will "not compromise on fiscal discipline."

According to Albayrak, the cabinet will not hesitate to provide support to the banking sector, which is capable of managing current volatility, and there has not been a major deposit flow from banks lately.

Albayrak said Turkey had already taken measures to curb FX funding, and corporations are in a comfortable position to meet short-term liabilities as no capital controls are on the agenda.

Turkey has no plans to seek financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and instead will focus on attracting foreign direct investment, the minister said, adding that the government will reach its fiscal discipline goals by making certain expenditure cuts.

He also said the government expected a more modest growth from the Turkish economy, which expanded 7.4 percent in 2017.

Commenting on an unprecedented U.S. move to impose sanctions against a NATO ally, Albayrak said Turkey will navigate through this period with other parties, including Germany and China. Highlighting the need to coordinate, he reminded that "lots of different countries" also faced U.S. sanctions.