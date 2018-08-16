   
ECONOMY
CATEGORIES

Turkey's industrial output up 3.2 percent in June

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANKARA
Published
A man works at Turkish steel manufacturer ISDEMIR in Iskenderun in Hatay province, Turkey May 6, 2010. (Reuters File Photo)
A man works at Turkish steel manufacturer ISDEMIR in Iskenderun in Hatay province, Turkey May 6, 2010. (Reuters File Photo)

Turkey's industrial output rose 3.2 percent this June compared to the same month last year, the country's statistics agency announced Thursday.

Industrial production is considered a vital indicator for the economy, as it is seen as a preliminary gauge for GDP growth.

Among the three main sub-indices, the mining and quarrying index saw the highest annual increase in June, with 7.2 percent, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index rose 4.6 percent, while the manufacturing index was up 2.9 percent during the same period.

On a monthly basis, the figure fell 2 percent in June compared to May.

All sub-sectors of the seasonal and calendar-adjusted industrial sector slipped month-on-month in June.

The mining and quarrying index dropped the most, down 5.1 percent from May.

The manufacturing and electricity index slipped 2.2 percent, and the gas, steam and air conditioning supply index dropped 2.1 percent.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Economy Turkey's central government's budget balance posted a surplus of 1.13...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS