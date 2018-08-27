Iran’s case against US sanctions opens at top UN court

Turkey not obliged to abide by sanctions imposed by US or UK against Iran, FM says

US reinstates sanctions on Iran as Europe vows to keep Iran in deal, protect own firms

A legal battle between Iran and the United States over renewed sanctions imposed on Tehran opened Monday, with the Islamic republic's lawyers due to argue the measures are hurting Iran's economy.

The hearings commenced shortly after 0800 GMT at the International Court of Justice in The Hague and are scheduled to run for four days.

On May 8, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of a 2015 nuclear pact with Iran reached by his predecessor Barack Obama and other world powers, the U.K., France, China, Russia and Germany, and ordered tough U.S. sanctions on Tehran. The decision has drawn criticism worldwide.

The first round of sanctions went to effect in early August, prohibiting the Iranian government from buying U.S. dollars, conducting trade transactions in gold or other valuable metals and investing in Iranian debt. These sanctions also target Iran's steel and aluminum sectors as they forbid the country's trade of aluminum, steel, graphite, coal and certain software.

The Iranian automotive industry, the second-largest industry in the country after petroleum, will also be hit hard by the sanctions, while the country is banned from importing aircraft and aircraft components. The U.S. sanctions also halt Iran's ability to export its carpets and foods to the U.S.

As of Nov. 5, the sale of oil and oil products from Iran, whose economy largely depends on oil, will be sanctioned. It is predicted that Iranian oil exports will drop by 1 million barrels with the introduction of the second stage sanctions – which means that Iran's annual oil revenues, which is about $60 billion currently, will decrease by $27 billion.