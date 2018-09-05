Iranian MP hails Turkish tenacity against US

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, an Iranian deputy and a member of the parliamentary committee on international relations, yesterday praised the people of Turkey for rejecting the U.S. economic pressures, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Boroujerdi said that the Turkish people have saved their honor by backing their government in the face of U.S. pressures.

"With the devaluation of the [Turkish] lira against foreign currencies, the Turkish people burned the American currency [U.S. dollar]. It was a gesture worth appreciation. It affirms that these people stand in support of their state and government," he said.

He pointed out that the Iranian people did not take a similar stance when the Iranian currency was devalued. Turkey and the U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations following Washington's imposition of sanctions over the detention of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, who is under house arrest in Turkey on terrorism charges. Brunson's charges include spying for the PKK - listed as a terrorist group by the U.S. and Turkey - and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which was behind the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.