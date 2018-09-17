Turkey's unemployment rate unchanged in June at 10.2 percent

Turkey's unemployment rate in June remained steady year-on-year at 10.2 percent, but up from 9.7 percent in May, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Monday.

The number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over increased by 64,000 to 3.3 million in June 2018 compared with the same month the previous year.

In the same period, non-agricultural unemployment stood at 12.1 percent with a 0.1 percentage point decrease. Youth unemployment rate including persons aged 15-24 was 19.4 percent with a 1.2-percentage point decrease, and the unemployment rate for persons aged 15-64 held at 10.4 percent without any change.

The number of employed persons rose by 611,000 to 29.3 million, whereas the employment rate was 48.4 percent with a 0.4 percentage point increase. Employment in agriculture decreased by 0.9 percentage points.

"According to the distribution of employment by sector, 19.2 percent were employed in agriculture, 19.6 percent were in industry, 7.2 percent were in construction, and 54 percent were in services," it said.

The labor force participation rate (LFPR) was 53.8 percent, a 0.4-percentage point annual rise, while the number of people in the labor force totaled nearly 32.6 million — rising some 675,000.

The LFPR for males was 73.4 percent, up 0.4 percentage points annually, and for females was 34.6 percent, rising 0.5 percentage points over the same period.

Official figures also showed that the rate of unregistered employment -- people working without social security related to their principal occupation -- was 34 percent in June, falling 0.7 percentage points year-on-year.

The institute will release its next report on this subject on Oct. 15.

Last year, the lowest unemployment rate was seen in May and June with 10.2 percent. Over the past five years, the highest unemployment rate was 13 percent in January 2017, while the lowest was in June 2013 with 8.1 percent.