Turkish exporters expect 39 percent rise in September

Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) Chairman İsmail Gülle said exports are likely to see a 39 percent increase in September, while meeting with journalists at his office.

"We are moving toward an increase of 39 percent in exports in September compared to the same month last year. This is a good figure. I hope we will maintain the same trend by the end of the month," Gülle said.

During a visit by the Association of Economy Journalists (EGD) Board of Directors to Gülle's office, the chairman recalled that there was a decline in exports in August due to the calendar effect. "Export culture has reached this point. We need to move exports to a more different place. We are in constant communication with our Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and our Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan. We also suggested that exports should be included in the main philosophy of the Medium Term Plan (MTP), and the MTP should be shaped by exports," Gülle said, suggesting that all things related to exports should be in the MTP.

Meanwhile, Turkey's foreign trade balance ran a $2.48 billion deficit in August, marking a sharp year-on-year fall of 57.95 percent, according to the Trade Ministry.

Turkey's exports reached $12.38 billion in August, with a decline of 6.49 percent compared to the same month previous year, while imports totaled $14.87 billion with a sharp drop of 22.38 percent, the ministry announced. Foreign trade volume dropped by 15.88 percent.

Turkey's exports in the past 12 months also increased by 6.5 percent, reaching $162.41 billion, while imports also increased year-on-year to $242.72, showing an increase of 12.1 percent. Foreign trade volume increased by 9.8 percent to reach $405.14 billion.