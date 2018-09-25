Türk Eximbank to meet investors in London

A delegation from the Türk Eximbank left yesterday on a two-day official visit of the U.K

The group, led by Türk Eximbank General Manager Adnan Yıldırım, will meet international investors in London.

The bank's recent operations and its financial situation will be discussed with eight well-known investment and financial institutions in the non-deal roadshow.

Turkey's economy and recent developments in the Turkish banking sector will also be addressed in the meetings.

Over the past year, Türk Eximbank officials visited financial institutions, asset management companies, pension funds and insurance companies in the Gulf region, Japan, the U.S., Hong Kong, Taipei, Frankfurt, Zurich, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Vienna.

Since it was founded in 1987, Türk Eximbank has conducted international credit, guarantee and credit insurance programs aimed at developing economic and political relations between Turkey and other countries.