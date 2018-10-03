Turkey’s annual inflation rate hits 24.52 percent in September

Turkey's tourism revenues to increase through market diversification

Consumer prices in Turkey increased 24.52 percent in September year-on-year, up 6.3 percent from the previous month, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data released Wednesday showed.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 19.37 percent compared to December of the previous year and 13.75 percent on the 12-month moving averages basis.

The highest annual increase was seen in furnishing and household equipment, up 37.28 percent, transportation at 36.61 percent, miscellaneous goods and services at 30.61 percent and food and non-alcoholic beverages at 27.7 percent.

Furnishing and household equipment also posted the highest monthly rise in price.

Inflation in September climbed for a sixth straight month, hitting the highest level in 15 years.