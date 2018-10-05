Japanese giant Sumitomo launches steel factory in Turkey's Bursa

Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation opened a steel-processing factory in the Gemlik district of Bursa, a southern Marmara province. In his speech at the inauguration of the plant in Gemlik Free Zone, Summet Steel's Gemlik Factory Manager Takahiro Shima stressed that the world's best steel is processed in Sumitomo. Explaining why they chose Turkey and Bursa for the European market, Shima cited the first factor in their choice as quality human resources. "There are over two million people in Bursa. We have 71 employees now, serving with a total of 74 people including three employees from Japan," Shima said, pointing to Turkey's geopolitical position, its proximity to Europe and ship traffic as the second element.

"Gemlik and Yalova ports have the opportunity for frequent shipment. Turkey has a strong position for the European market. The third is the hospitality of the Turks. We, the Japanese, care about hospitality, but we cannot even hold a candle to Turkey in this regard," Shima continued.

Ehara Norio, consul general of Japan in Istanbul, said that Bursa is a beautiful city with its structure and texture, along with its rich Ottoman history. "It is active for foreign investment as well. One of the characteristics of Japanese companies is to establish long-standing relations with local firms. The SST Company in Bursa will also contribute to the region. With the 2016 Osmangazi Bridge, Bursa got closer to Istanbul. We will continue to work together," Norio said.

Sumitomo Corporation Europe General Manager Masato Ishida also underlined the importance of Turkey, saying he is pleased to have established the SST Company in Bursa, the former capital of the Ottoman Empire. "The Sumitomo group has 33 steel service centers. Our customers are transformer manufacturers," Ishida said. "Turkey is our third electrical sheet center. Like Turkey, which is a bridge between Asia and Europe, the Sumitomo Group will also serve as a bridge."