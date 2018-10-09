Gulf tourists boost Trabzon's economy with nearly $2,500 per capita spending

Gulf tourists visiting Turkey's Black Sea city of Trabzon stay more than a week and spend more than $2,340 on average, a survey by the Trabzon Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TTSO) has revealed.

Earlier in September, TTSO officials carried out the survey on tourist satisfaction at the Trabzon Airport International Departures Terminal. A total of 72.3 percent of respondents out of 238 people coming from the Gulf countries said that they visited Trabzon for the first time, while the remaining 27.7 percent stated that they been to Trabzon one or more times before.

In response to the question "Where did you hear the name of Trabzon?" a total of 47.7 percent of participants answered that they were suggested by friends and relatives, 38.5 percent said they heard it on the internet and social media, while 9.2 percent of them said they had already visited the city before.

The survey found that tourists from the Gulf countries stayed in Trabzon for 7.66 days on average. They spent on average around $2,340 during their stay, excluding plane tickets.

While 81.5 percent of tourists said they were very satisfied, 16.9 percent said they were satisfied, while 1.6 percent of them expressed a moderate level of satisfaction. No tourists said they were not satisfied with their trip to Trabzon.

TTSO Chairman M. Suat Hacısalihoğlu said that they conduct similar surveys every year. It is important in terms of showing the progress made in the tourism sector. "It is very important that the duration of stay of tourists is close to eight days and the money spent per person exceeds $2,300," he said.

Underlining that they contribute significantly to the regional economy, Hacısalihoğlu noted: "Also, it is important that nearly 50 percent of tourists expressed that they came with the advice of friends and relatives."

"As long as we boost their level of satisfaction, the rate of recommendation will increase. Therefore, we should regard every incoming tourist as a tourism ambassador and make sure they enjoy themselves here," he added.