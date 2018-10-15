Turkey's unemployment rate up slightly at 10.8 percent in July

Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 10.8 percent in July, a slight 0.1 percentage point increase year-on-year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Monday.

Official data showed that the number of unemployed people aged 15 years and older increased by 88,000 to reach 3.53 million people.

The unemployment rate increased by 0.6 percentage points in July compared to the previous month.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate was estimated to be 12.9 percent in July, down 0.1 percentage points year-on-year, TurkStat said.

The youth unemployment rate, which includes people 15-24 years of age, decreased by 1.2 percentage points year-on-year to 19.9 percent. The unemployment rate in the 15-64 age group increased by 0.1 percentage points to 11 percent.

In June, the unemployment rate remained unchanged year-on-year at 10.2 percent, but up from 9.7 percent in May, TurkStat said.

Last year, the lowest unemployment rate was seen in May and June at 10.2 percent. Over the past five years, the highest unemployment rate was 13 percent in January 2017, while the lowest was in June 2013 at 8.1 percent.