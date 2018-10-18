Number of Turkish firms backing inflation campaign reaches 1,200 in one week

More than 1,200 Turkish companies have so far joined the discount campaign launched last week as part of the government's anti-inflation drive.

The companies confirmed their participation on the campaign's official website, enflasyonlamucadele.org.tr that was created within the scope of the "All-Out Fight against Inflation" program.

The list of companies on the website, created with the intent of monitoring the campaign, has grown rapidly as numerous firms, associations, chambers and institutions, as well as big names in from retail to automotive, food, furniture, textiles and electronics, pledged their support for the program.

A huge number of companies, including Doğuş, Sabancı, Koç, Boyner, Zorlu, Demirören, Eczacıbaşı, Yıldız, Yaşar, Sanko, Migros, BİM, A101, Şok, Carrefour, Metro, Kim, Turkish Airlines (THY), Turkcell, Vodafone, Vestel, Türk Telekom, Teknosa, Vatan Computer, Vakko, Damat & Tween, Kiğılı, Aydınli, LC Waikiki, Koton, Mavi, Loft, Adil Işık, Sarar, Doğtaş, İstikbal, Bellona, Çilek, Ikea, Fakir, Polisan, Çaykur, Atatürk Forest Farm and Zoo (AOÇ), Balparmak, BMC, D&R , Altinbas, Torku, Muya and Greyder, as well as those managed under Turkey's Saving Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), are all supporting the program by using the campaign logos in their stores.

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said the program, which was initiated to support Turkey's fight against inflation, was aimed at voluntary support from the private sector. All companies wishing to contribute to the program were asked to make a minimum 10 percent discount on their products and services by the end of the year.

In September, inflation hit 24.52 percent on a year-on-year basis, up 6.3 percent from the previous month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). Inflation climbed for the sixth straight month, hitting its highest level in almost 15 years.