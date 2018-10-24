Erdoğan, Jordanian king discuss free trade deal in phone call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Jordanian King Abdullah II discussed a free trade agreement between the two countries over the phone, presidential sources said Wednesday.

Erdoğan and Abdullah agreed to support the efforts which aim to overcome the issues related to the free trade agreement, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and confirmed their determination to strengthen the friendly ties between Turkey and Jordan, the sources added.

The agreement, which was signed in 2009 and came into effect in 2011, was suspended in March 2018 by Jordan to protect its domestic industry.

On Oct.15, Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and her Jordanian counterpart Tareq Hammouri met to discuss renewal of the agreement between the two countries.