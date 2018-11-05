Turkey's annual inflation at 25.24 percent in October

Turkey’s annual inflation rate hits 24.52 percent in September, Albayrak says the worst is behind

Consumer prices in Turkey rose by 25.24 percent year-on-year in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Monday.

The annual inflation increased by 0.72 percentage points from 24.52 percent in September.

On a yearly basis, the biggest price hike was in furnishing and household equipment in October with 37.92 percent.

"Transportation with 32 percent, miscellaneous goods and services with 31.5 percent, food and non-alcoholic beverages with 29.26 percent and housing with 25.72 percent were the other main groups where high annual increases realized," TurkStat said.