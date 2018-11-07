Ankara, Tokyo agree to further improve economic cooperation

Turkey and Japan have agreed to further enhance bilateral relations during the three-day visit of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Japan.

Within the scope of his visit, Çavuşoğlu met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko and came together with Japanese politicians and businessmen in the capital of Tokyo.

Çavuşoğlu said the meetings with Japanese officials were very productive.

"We had a meeting with Prime Minister @AbeShinzo of #Japan. Our bilateral relations with Japan, that will take over G20 term presidency in 2019, continue to grow steadily in all fields," Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter.

Abe, for his part, said Tokyo wants to develop relations with Turkey in every field. "We want to improve relations with Turkey in every field and at every level," Abe said at a meeting with Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu.

Ahead of his meeting with Abe, Çavuşoğlu met Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko and discussed economic relations between the two countries.

"At our meeting with Economy, Trade & Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko of #Japan, we emphasized that #Turkey offers opportunities for Japanese investors to reach Europe, Middle East and Africa markets," he tweeted.

Hiroshige said the two countries need to develop economic relations more since Turkey is an important country for Japan in the region.

In one of his addresses during the visit, Çavuşoğlu said they encourage Turkish and Japanese companies to work together in different parts of the world as well and that they believe their companies will open up new areas of cooperation through joint initiatives.

He stressed that one of the most important items on their agenda was the economic partnership agreement and "our goal is to conclude our negotiations as soon as possible and sign this agreement in 2019."

Çavuşoğlu said the social security agreement, technical cooperation agreement and memorandum on disaster reduction cooperation have been going on for some time.

"We wish to sign them as soon as possible. We know that large investment and infrastructure projects are among the most important aspects of our cooperation and we attach great importance to increasing the investment of Japanese companies in Turkey," the minister said.

Overall, Çavuşoğlu said, the visit has demonstrated the enormous potential in Turkey-Japan strategic partnership. "It has shown that both countries are ready to turn this potential into concrete results," he said.