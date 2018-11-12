Turkey's current account balance posts $1.8B surplus in September

Turkey's current account balance showed a surplus in September for the second consecutive month this year, the Turkish Central Bank (CBRT) announced on Monday.

According to the CBRT's balance of payments report, the country's current account surplus totaled $1.83 billion in September, improving from a year earlier deficit of $4.4 billion.

For the first time in the past three years, Turkey's current account balance posted a surplus in August — totaling $2.59 billion, improving sharply from a $923 million deficit in same month last year.

The Anadolu Agency survey also showed on average that Turkey's year-end current account deficit would be $35.7 billion — ranging between $28.5 billion and $41 billion.

Last year Turkey's annual current account deficit was some $47.5 billion — around 5.6 percent of the country's GDP. Over the last two decades, the country's highest annual current account deficit was seen in 2011 with $74.4 billion.

The country's new economic program, announced in September, is targeting a current-account-deficit-to-GDP ratio of 4.7 percent this year, 3.3 percent next year, 2.7 percent in 2020, and 2.6 percent in 2021.