Private sector loans from abroad down in September

Turkish outstanding private sector loans from abroad fell in September compared to the end of 2017, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced yesterday.

Excluding trade credits, private sector short-term loans were $16.5 billion, a $2 billion decline from the end of last year, as 76.4 percent consists of liabilities of financial institutions, according to the CBRT.

As of September, long-term loans amounted to $216.6 billion, down $5.3 billion for the same period, while non-financial institutions' share was 51.4 percent.

"Regarding the currency composition of total long-term loans of $216.6 billion, 60.3 percent consists of U.S. dollars, 34.7 percent consists of euros, 3.4 percent consists of Turkish liras and 1.6 percent consists of other currencies," the bank said.

"And of the total short-term loans in the amount of $16.5 billion, 46.5 percent consists of U.S. dollars, 34.1 percent consists of euros, 19.3 percent consists of Turkish liras and 0.1 percent consists of other currencies," it added.

The bank also said that principal repayments of the private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad amount to $66.3 billion for the next 12 months.