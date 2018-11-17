Turkey's industrial output down 2.7 percent in September

Turkey's industrial output in September fell by 2.7 percent year-on-year, the country's statistical authority, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), announced on Friday.

The calendar adjusted industrial production index was 116.4 in September, while the index was 119.6 in the same month last year.

Among all the subsectors of the industry, the highest annual decrease was seen in the manufacturing of furniture, with a 34-percent drop.

On a monthly basis, the country's total industrial output also declined by 2.7 percent in September compared to August. The seasonally and calendar adjusted industrial production index was 113.5 in September, while it was 116.6 in August.

According to TurkStat, the purpose of calculating the monthly industrial production index is to measure the evolution of the economy and the positive and negative effects of economic political decisions in the short term.

In September, the mining and quarrying index rose by 5 percent on a yearly basis, as the manufacturing and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply indices were down 3.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

In the mining and quarrying sector, the mining of coal and lignite index recorded the biggest rise with an 11.1 percent increase, while the lowest annual increase was registered for the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas index - up 2.3 percent.

On the manufacturing side, high technology products saw an annual hike of 8.7 percent, while the index of medium-low technology products dropped 7.3 percent.

With regard to the country's overall industrial output, the production of nondurable consumer goods rose by 1.2 percent year-on-year, while production of all other products fell in September.

The annual decreases were 4.8 percent in intermediate goods, 4.4 percent in durable consumer goods, 0.7 percent in energy and 4.1 percent in capital goods. TurkStat will release the next industrial production figures on Dec. 17.