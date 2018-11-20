Ankara, Sofia sign cooperation investment pact

The Turkish and Bulgarian investment offices signed a cooperation agreement yesterday.

The pact was signed by Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and Bulgaria's Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov in the capital Sofia.

Saying the two countries have balanced bilateral trade, Pekcan added that last year Turkey's exports to Bulgaria were $2.8 billion, while imports from the country also totaled $2.8 billion.

"But this figures do not reflect the neighboring countries' potential," she said.

Pekcan said Turkish businesspeople have $2 billion in investments in Bulgaria.

"We invite Bulgarian investors to Turkey, and we will be pleased to see more Turkish businesspeople in Bulgaria," she underlined. The two countries will hold joint economic cooperation meetings, she stated. During her visit to Sofia, Pekcan also met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov.

She also attended the Turkey-Bulgaria Business Forum, with the participation of over 500 Turkish and Bulgarian businesspeople, organized by the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK).