Turkey's fresh fruit, vegetable sales to Russia on the rise

Russia imported around $465.67 million worth of fresh fruit and vegetables from Turkey between January and October this year, official data showed yesterday.

Turkey's fresh fruit and vegetable exports to Russia increased by 18 percent in amount and 24 percent in value compared to the same period of 2017.

Some 673,222 tons of fresh fruit and vegetables were exported to Russia in the first 10 months, Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKİB) data showed.

Among the products exported, peaches led the way with 72,932 tons, amounting to $66.88 million. The export of the said product was up by 30 percent in amount and 23 percent in value compared to the same period of 2017, when 56,249 tons were sold and $54.58 million was generated.

Some 141,366 tons of fresh fruit and vegetable exports to Russia were made from the eastern Black Sea region. The revenue generated from the said exports totaled around $100.208 million.

Mandarins led the way among exports from the region, amounting to over $18 million – totaling 35,452 tons.

The product's exports to Russia between January and October this year were up by 23 percent in amount and 14 percent in value compared to the same period last year, when 28,908 tons were exported and $15.773 million was generated.

Turkey Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association Sector Board Vice Chairman Ahmet Hamdi Gürdoğan was quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA) as saying that Russia was the top market for Turkish fresh fruit and vegetable products. Gürdoğan, who is also the vice chairman of DKİB, said they believe their exports will reach better figures this year due to the increase of Russian people's interest in Turkish products. He also noted that the favorable relations between the two countries boosted their exports even higher.

The DHKİB vice chairman also stated that there were some problems with the shipments to Russia and said that he believed that exports would be higher with a quick resolution of these problems.