Turkey's Central Bank says will continue using policy instruments to maintain price stability in 2019

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) will continue to effectively use all policy instruments at hand to maintain price stability in 2019, according to its new fiscal and monetary policy for the new year announced Wednesday.

The CBRT said in a statement that its Monetary Policy Committee will meet eight times a year in line with the schedule announced earlier in the year.

It will also keep implementing the floating exchange rate regime, the statement added.

Depending on the loss of market depth, the CBRT will be able to intervene directly or indirectly through flexible tenders in case of unhealthy price formation in exchange rates and excessive volatility.

