Turkish Treasury to start issuing gold bonds on Monday

The Turkish Treasury will start issuing gold bonds and gold-denominated lease certificates on Monday through five banks, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak announced on Friday, adding that they will also initiate foreign currency-denominated bonds in this regard.

Citizens were provided with a safe investment tool for their gold savings, Albayrak said over his social media account. "With the gold bond and gold-denominated lease certificate issuance to be launched on Monday through five banks, our citizens will both win themselves and contribute to the national economy."

In his following tweet, Albayrak noted that another investment tool to be launched on Monday would be a foreign currency bond. "Our citizens will be provided with a profitable investment under the state guarantee with government securities that they can buy in both dollars and euros," he continued.

On Monday, the Ministry of Treasury and Finance will issue government bonds in euros and dollars to diversify the financing instruments offered to individual investors and expand the investor base. In this context, government bonds will be issued in euros and dollars on Dec. 17-21.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Minister Albayrak announced that the Treasury will issue euro and dollar-denominated bonds on Monday and individual investors will be able to purchase those bonds, diversifying their portfolios.

The ministry in October authorized three international institutions – Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Société Générale – to issue a dollar-denominated bond due 2023, as part of the 2018 external borrowing program. The transaction was finalized with a nominal amount of $2 billion. With the transaction, the amount of funds raised from international capital markets as part of the $6.5 billion 2018 eurobond issuance program reached $6 billion. In November, the Treasury issued eurobonds due in 2026 with a nominal amount of $1.7 billion. The bond has a coupon rate of 7.25 percent, and its yield rate for investors is 7.5 percent. The largest national share of the bonds was sold to investors from the U.K. with 35 percent.