Turkey's unemployment rate at 11.4 percent in September

The unemployment rate in Turkey stood at 11.4 percent in September, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Monday.

TurkStat said the figure was up 0.8 percentage points from September 2017.

The number of jobless aged 15 and over in the country rose to 3.75 million, an annual rise of 330,000.

The youth unemployment rate of the 15-24 age group increased by 1.6 points to 21.6 percent in September.

The number of people employed also rose by 266,000 people in September year-on-year, reaching 29.63 million. The employment rate decreased 0.1 percentage point to 47.8 percent.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate was estimated to be 13.5 percent with an increase of 0.7 percentage points. An additional 531,000 workers were added to the non-agricultural sector. The majority of workers

The number of employees in the agricultural sector decreased by 264,000.

An estimated 19.2 percent of those employed worked in agriculture, 19.6 percent in industry, 6.9 percent in construction and a majority, 54.3 percent, in the services sector.

Compared to the same period in the previous year, the agricultural sector's share in employment decreased by 1.1 percentage points. The share of the construction sector decreased by 0.8 percentage points, industry increased by 0.8 percentage points and services sector increased by 1.2 percentage points.

Labor force participation rate (LFPR) rose by 0.4 percentage points to 54 percent in September year-on-year. LFPR among both men and women increased by 0.4 percentage points, rising to 73.5 percent for men and 34.9 percent for women.

The rate of unregistered employment -- people working without social security related to their principal occupation –decreased by 1 percentage point to 33.8 percent year-on-year. The share of unregistered workers in the non-agricultural sector remained unchanged at 22 percent.

Unemployment was 11.1 percent in August, up 0.5 percent year-on-year.