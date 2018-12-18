   
Turkey's budget records $1.4 billion surplus in November

Turkey's central government budget balance posted a surplus of TL 7.57 billion ($1.4 billion) in November, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced yesterday.

The country's budget revenues totaled TL 81.9 billion ($15.3 billion), rising 25.6 percent year-on-year, the ministry said in a monthly report.

During the same period, budget expenditures saw an annual hike of 31.1 percent to reach TL 74.3 billion ($13.9 billion), data showed.

The budget balance, excluding interest payments, saw a surplus of TL 14.8 billion (around $2.8 billion) in November.

From January to November, the budget posted a deficit of TL 54.5 billion ($11.2 billion).

The country's budget revenues reached TL 690.8 billion ($142.1 billion) in the first 11 months of this year, a rise of 20.2 percent annually.

Budget expenditures were TL 745.4 billion ($153.3 billion), increasing 24 percent in the same period.

Tax income went up 17.7 percent to reach TL 575.8 billion ($118.5 billion).

The budget balance excluding interest payments saw a surplus of some TL 17.3 billion (nearly $3.6 million) in the January-November period.

The average dollar/lira exchange rate last month was 5.35, while one dollar was traded for TL 4.86 on average from January to November.

