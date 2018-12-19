Turkey wins first WTO appeal against US steel tariffs, Trade Minister Pekcan says

Turkey has won its first appeal at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against additional U.S. tariffs imposed on steel imports, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said Wednesday.

Turkey had initiated a dispute complaint with the WTO in August against the additional tariffs imposed by the United States on Turkish steel and aluminum imports.

Speaking at an award ceremony in Istanbul, Pekcan said that Turkey previously won an appeal against Morocco at the WTO regarding steel and iron products.

"We have a wonderful team. We will continue to do great work," Pekcan said.

Washington initially imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports in June for most countries, with a few exceptions such as Argentina and Australia.

It later doubled these rates for Turkey amid the diplomatic spat over the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...